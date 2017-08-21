A new Ruiner trailer reveals a September release date

The isometric cyberpunk shooter Ruiner turns players loose amidst the "cyber metropolis" of Rengkok, where a corporation named HEAVEN is up to no good. It was announced in April of last year by Polish studio Reikon games, which includes former members of Witcher 2, Dying Light, and Shadow Warrior dev teams, and today publisher Devolver Digital rolled out a new "Ugly Heart" trailer and, more importantly, announced that it will be out on September 26.

In case there was any question, the trailer makes clear that Ruiner will feature an impressive variety of ways and means to inflict violence upon the world around you and the people who live in it, ranging from the highest of high-tech firearms to the unshakable reliability of bulky hunks of metal. The rapid-fire reflexes that come with being a "wired psychopath" are obviously very handy, too.

Despite Ruiner's obvious focus on physical confrontation, the promise of "story-driven action" on its Steam page at least implies that there's a purpose to it all, and a reason to pay attention to what's happening: "Violence is a means to an end and trust is a devalued currency in Rengkok as you navigate a senseless world with the help of a mysterious hacker friend."

I'm not entirely sure what that means, but it sounds cool. Speaking of which, the trailer also showcases a bit of the "exceptional soundtrack" featuring "the intense beats of Khoven, DJ Alina, and famed anime composer Susumu Hirasawa."

More information about Ruiner, including a thin but ominous introduction to its story, is up at ruinergame.com.