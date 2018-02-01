Popular

A new Chuchel teaser literally reveals the March release date

By

Enjoy some fresh screens of rage.

Chuchel, the game about an angry ball of dust with a nice hat and a powerful jones for cherries, will be out on March 7. The news of the release date comes by way of a new teaser that's a lot like the old one: angry, percussive, and deeply weird. 

It's a point-and-click adventure, but developer Amanita Design said in October that Chuchel will eschew complicated, multi-stage puzzles in favor of accessibility and laughs. The studio has previously demonstrated a well-regarded ability to tell stories in games like Machinarium, Botanicula, and Samorost 3, so I'm really looking forward to seeing how they handle a more straight-ahead take on comedy.   

Chuchel will be available on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Itch.io.   

Andy Chalk

Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
