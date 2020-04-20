A good gaming laptop, the Alienware m15, is $150 off right now

Using a coupon code, you can knock the price of the Alienware m15 down to $1,350 with this deal.

Alienware makes some pretty (and pricey) laptops, but this deal makes its m15 gaming laptop a bit cheaper than usual. Dell is selling the Alienware m15 with a Core i7-9750H processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU for $1,349.99 right now.

To get that price, you need to enter coupon code LCS10OFF at checkout. That brings it down from $1,499.99 and makes this one worth considering. It also makes it one of the least expensive laptops with this particular CPU and GPU combinations.

This version of the m15 comes configured with 16GB of DDR4-2666 RAM, a 512GB NVMe solid state drive, and a Killer Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) wireless module. You can opt for more storage before checkout if you want, but I'd recommend adding your own if you'll need more space—Dell wants $150 to bump the 512GB SSD to a 1TB SSD. You can definitely make that swap cheaper, yourself.

As it stands, this configuration should keep the action smooth at the laptop's native 1080p resolution, with support for real-time ray tracing too boot.

What about those RTX 2060 laptops for $999 that Nvidia recently promised would materialize? It's not clear yet how those configurations will shake out, because they haven't been released yet. One intriguing alternative, however, is the Asus TUF Gaming A15 that we recently reviewed. It sports an RTX 2060 paired with an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H, and has a 144Hz refresh rate for $1,199.99 (it releases next week on Amazon, while Newegg says it will be in stock on April 23).