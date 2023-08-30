A 1/500 limited edition Starfield graphics card and CPU bundle is up for auction

They said you couldn't buy them, but now's your chance to purchase one of AMD's limited edition Starfield graphics cards and CPU bundles. Including a Radeon RX 7900 XTX all clad in white with rainbow highlights and a neatly boxed (but otherwise entirely regular) Ryzen 7 7800X3D, this rare bundle is likely to sell for a whole lot of cash.

Thankfully that cash doesn't appear to be going straight into the hands of a reseller looking to make a quick buck. The eBay listing (spotted by a user on Reddit via Videocardz) says that "All proceeds from the sale of this item will go towards supporting Mental Drive Inc., a nonprofit organization committed to promoting inclusivity, diversity, and mental health awareness." Here's hoping that money makes it into the right hands.

Only 500 of these component bundles were produced to commemorate the imminent launch of Bethesda's sci-fi RPG, however, they were distributed almost exclusively among competition winners.

For its scarcity, you're looking at a serious premium for this bundle over the regularly priced components. This listing has 26 bids so far at the time of writing and it's up to $2,025.

The RX 7900 XTX usually sells for around $960, though we've seen it go for less in recent sales events, and the Ryzen 7 7800X3D will set you back around $400.

(Image credit: ahipstersparadise, eBay)

Though the interest in this bundle isn't surprising by any means. Clad in white with rainbow highlights, the limited edition RX 7900 XTX is a real stunner. Even the included PCIe power cables match the theme. The CPU is less exciting. It's really only the box that's any different to the normal chip. Yet combined you're looking at the makings of a very powerful gaming PC.

In theory, these two components should deliver close to the best performance anyone can expect with Starfield, a game optimised with AMD's help—a controversial decision as many bemoan the lack of DLSS support at launch. AMD has since said that Bethesda is free to add DLSS to Starfield whenever it wants.