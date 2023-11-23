29 Black Friday stocking filler killer deals for gamers, all under $50

I've been wading through all the Black Friday deals guides, and have picked out the very best stocking fillers for under $50. Why? Because I feel your pain.

This year I have two Christmas stockings to fill—more than usual but I admit it's not as dire a situation as some of you out there. Both the recipients are avid gamers, and both are fully grown adults (physically, though I'm not too sure about mentally). They've grown relatively discerning in their adulthood, and it's not so easy to find presents that are both cheap and high-quality to fill their stockings. Tech is an especially difficult one, because your average person doesn't have time to scour reams of reviews when they're scrambling to make the yuletide gay.

Thankfully, I have three years of gaming tech reviews under my Santa's belt, so you can concentrate on watching your budget, rather than hundreds of reviews for a few little stocking fillers. This deals season is brimming with affordable tech too, and I'm confident the below selection of cheap-but-good gaming mice, keyboards, headsets and even merchandise will keep the gamers in your life amused until it's time to open the rest of their presents.

Cheap gaming merch

Some of the most thoughtful gifts will come in the form of merchandise. It shows you don't just want to drag them away from their favorite games when dinner's ready, but that you really pay attention to their passions. Fans of the old Metal Gear and DOOM franchises will be pleased by the goodies below, and prints are a timeless way to say "Those hundreds of hours you've spent staring at the screen have all been worth it."

Metal Gear Solid Codec pins ($29)

Finally, we know that love can bloom on the battlefield, just like mine has for these gorgeous lenticular Metal Gear Solid pins. They’re pretty to look at even before you realize they’re lenticular, so you can tilt your view angle to see a different face for each character. At long last, I can recreate the awkwardness that would be a conversation between Sniper Wolf and Otacon.

DOOM God Mode pin and DOOM Slayer ‘93 shirt ($7 and $25)

There’s something simple and streamlined about the designs of the grandfather of the FPS-genre, and the face (and helmet) of Doomguy are slick fashion statements. While someone you know may want these, it’s more important that they need them: to put the fear of the Slayer into any demons they encounter in their daily life.

Disco Elysium prints by Luis Melo ($15-20)

Have you run out of trash containers to nationalize? Does the light of your disco ball fade? Cheer you and your horrific necktie up with some fantastic prints from Luis Melo. He also has some excellent and stylish prints based on Elden Ring , Dark Souls , and others to check out.

CFM Desk Mats ($30)

Every desk needs a cushion for your fancy keyboard and mouse, so why not give it some style? Showing up on our list again this year, CFM has everything from the Stardew Valley night market to the notorious Hyper Beast skin of Counter-Strike fame , and tons of Star Trek ship schematics.

Elden Ring - Standard Edition Vinyl | Marble-effect | $49.99 $34.99 at Bandai Namco (save $15)

This Vinyl set features 17 tracks that were selected as fan faves across Elden Ring's complete original soundtrack, and it's only available on the official store.

Festering Fingerprint Vyke figurine | 16cm tall | $75 $37.49 at Bandai Namco (save $37.51)

Just over half price, this little figurine is perfect for any Elden Ring fan. He comes with three pairs of optional hands, Vyke's War spear and a Flame of Frenzy effect piece, to boot.

Geralt in the Tub ($56)

Witcher fans know he’s never getting out of the tub, and we like it that way. Remember: if you’re cold, he’s cold, so bring home your own Geralt.

Cheap gaming headsets

What better way to say I love you than to give your loved one a way to block out the world around them with a smashing headset. The ones below stand out as some of the best we've tested, and still they're under $50.

HyperX Cloud Stinger | 50mm drivers | 18-23,000Hz | Closed-back | Wired | $49.99 $19.88 at Walmart (save $30.11)

This might be the older model of the Cloud Stinger, but at this price it's a massive amount of headset for the money. Memory foam ear cushions, a decent swivel-to-mute noise cancelling microphone and 50mm directional drivers means this set delivers a gigantic amount of bang for your buck for those of you on a tight budget.

Razer BlackShark V2 X | 50mm drivers | 12-28,000Hz | Closed-back | Wired | $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon (save $20)

The Razer Blackshark V2 X features a detachable cardioid mic, 7.1 surround sound and a 50mm set of well-balanced titanium drivers. It's a solid and dependable bit of gear, and while this isn't a gigantic discount we still think this price represents great value for money for such a high-performing headset.

Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED | 40mm drivers | 20-20,000Hz | Closed-back | Wireless | $79.99 $48.99 at Amazon (save $31)

This Logitech headset is a great entry point for those on a budget looking for a wireless solution, and come with a surprising set of features for the money. There's Dolby Atmos support, 18 hours of battery life and a lightweight design, meaning these cans will stay comfortable for longer play sessions. The built-in microphones are not the best-sounding things we've ever heard but are perfectly functional, and at this price we think this set makes a solid budget option.

Cheap gaming keyboards

Noticed their old gaming keyboard is getting a little worn out? Or they've been complaining about their keys sticking? Now might be the time to bless them with a new gaming keyboard. Just make sure to ask them about key switches first, because they're sure to have a preference.

Thankfully there are a couple of mechanical keyboards on sale for under $50, so you don't have to resort to membrane for the more discerning gamer, though for under $30 your average little Minecraft player won't be disappointed with the Roccat Magma.

Roccat Magma | Full-size | Silent Membrane Switches | LED RGB Top Plate | $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon (save $20)

While we're big fans of mechanical keyboards, it must be said that a lot of people cant stand the clicky clacky and would much prefer something quieter instead. Enter, the Roccat Magma (read our review), with its whisper quiet membrane switches, full sized layout, and detachable palm rest. The aesthetics here fall firmly into "love it or hate it" territory, but this is a quality keyboard with great customisation options and solid features. A great price for a great brand.

Redragon K552 | Tenkeyless | Mechanical Outemu Red Switches | User-defined RGB lighting | $69.99 $43.99 at Best Buy (save $26)

Good mechanical keyboards don't traditionally come cheap, but this Redragon K552 is here to buck the trend. This model features good quality Outemu red switches, customisable 87 key RGB lighting and a durable metal and ABS construction. There's also anti-ghosting, splash resistance and a gold plated USB connector, making this little marvel a hell of a lot of keyboard for not a lot of money.

Roccat Pyro | Full-size | Mechanical switch (linear) | AIMO RGB lighting | $79.95 $49.99 at Walmart (save $29.96)

This full sized Roccat Pyro is certainly a good looking keyboard, with a moody dark aesthetic and more nuanced RBG lighting than some of Roccat's other products. It comes with a detachable palm rest, red mechanical linear switches and Roccat's easy-shift technology, which allows you to assign extra functions to the WASD keys with an extra button press. A very handsome and well-featured beast this, and great value at this price.

Cheap gaming mice

When it comes to gaming mice, the general rule of thumb (haha, get it?) is that MMO players require more buttons. The more buttons, the more skills they have at their fingertips, and the more they'll love you as a gift giver. Sometimes simpler is better (easier on the wallet and easier to clean, too). Don't underestimate the Logitech G203, and SteelSeries Rival 3 on account of their basic aesthetic.

My personal pick is the G502 HERO, because it's a nice middle ground and super reliable. It's my current mouse and I can't get over how easy it's made my life, especially through the horrors of peak trading.

Logitech G502 HERO| Wired | 25,600 DPI | Right-handed | $79.99 $38.95 at Amazon (Save $41.04)

This is a gigantic discount on a tried and tested Logitech gaming mouse, with an astonishing amount of customisation potential. The G502 HERO uses the Hero 25K sensor for supreme accuracy, 11 customisable buttons with onboard memory, and even comes with five removable weights to adjust the feel for even the pickiest of competitive gamers. The two main buttons use mechanical switch tensioning to make every click feel satisfying, and the programmable RGB lighting finishes off this comprehensive package of gaming mouse goodness.

EVGA X20 | Wireless | 16,000 DPI | Right-handed | $69.99 $17.99 at Amazon (Save $52)

Yep, we did a double-take as well. A wireless gaming mouse from an established brand for only $20? An absolute steal, we think you'll agree. And while it must be said that the aesthetics are not for everyone, in terms of functionality the EVGA X20 has a lot going for it, with 10 buttons, triple sensors, 5 customisable profiles and 3 zone RGB lighting. It may be a little on the chunky side, but it's very difficult to argue against this much mouse for this little money.

Logitech G203 | Wired | 8,000 DPI | Right-handed | $39.99 $19.99 at Amazon (Save $20)

This mouse has been sitting in our best gaming mouse guide as a brilliant budget wired option for some time now, and it's still yet to be bested. Perfect as a starter or low-budget option with a list of useful features like 6 programmable buttons, Lightsync RGB effects and a ton of customisation via Logitech's G Hub software, this mouse proves that you don't need to go fancy to get a great gaming peripheral.

Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED | Wireless | 12,000 DPI | Right-handed | $49.99 $34.97 at Amazon (Save $15)

The Logitech G305 Lightspeed is our favourite wireless budget mouse—it's nothing fancy, but it's lightweight, has great battery life, and uses a killer sensor. The only thing to note is that this deal isn't necessarily that out of left field—the G305 hasn't been at full price for a while, but it's still worth snagging if you need a nice budget option with no frills in time for Christmas.

SteelSeries Rival 3 | Wireless | 18,000 DPI | Right-handed | $49.99 $39 at Amazon (Save $10.99)

Sometimes simplicity is what you're looking for in a peripheral, and if all you want in your next purchase is something solid and reliable with a wireless connection and a standard load out of 5 buttons, this mouse is for you. It's got an accurate TrueMove optical sensor, dual wireless connections and a 400 hour plus battery life, all wrapped up in a smooth and sleek chassis. No frills at a good price. What's not to like?

Razer Basilisk V3 | Wired | 26,000 DPI | Right-handed | $69.99 $39.99 at Amazon (Save $30)

We're big fans of the Razer Basilisk series of mice, and when we reviewed the latest V3 model we found it refined an already brilliant recipe into an even better one. With 11 programmable buttons, an improved thumb rest, a hyperscroll tilt wheel and some very cool underglow lighting the Razer Basilisk is sure to make an impression both in performance and aesthetics. A $20 discount here means it should absolutely make your shortlist for a fantastic wired gaming mouse.

Cheap gaming controllers

If your loved one has been complaining of stick drift with their controller, or they're just sit-back-and-relax gamers who enjoy bright colours, there are some great offers on controllers right now. Obviously make sure to match it with any console they might already own or you'll be the butt of many a joke this holiday season.

Xbox Core Wireless Controller | Electric Volt, Pink, Pulse Red and other colors | $64.99 $44.99 at Amazon (save $20)

Microsoft makes a mean controller that's tough to beat for the money. You can score a few color Xbox pads for less cash right now, and you'd be hard pressed to find a better controller for the same money. Maybe the DualSense, but depends which stick layout you prefer.

Sony DualSense Controller | Wireless | Built-in battery | USB-C charging | $69.99 $49.00 at Amazon (save $20.99)

The PlayStation 5 DualSense has a "you have to touch it to believe it" quality, thanks to its haptic motors and "Adaptive" triggers. The downside is that games need to be programmed to take advantage of them, and only a few do. However, Steam already offers full support for the controller, so it's relatively easy to plug in and use like any other gamepad.

Cheap PC parts

If they've been making a fuss over not having enough space to download all their games onto their gaming PC, a new SSD might be the way to go. And it's one of the only things on the list so far that might actually fit in a stocking. Just make sure there's space on their motherboard for another M.2 SSD.

Otherwise, since everyone's a streamer nowadays, a new mic could be a good shout (I didn't even mean for that to be a pun).

WD Black SN770 | 500GB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 5,150MB/s read | 4,900MB/s write | $60.99 $44.99 at Best Buy (save $16)

This PCIe Gen 4 drive is an excellent buy, though we've seen it cheaper, even very recently. It's sure to drop down again close to Black Friday, but in the meantime, if you must pick one up, you could do much worse for a simple boot drive upgrade. It can get a little warm, but with the cash you're saving, you can always grab a heatsink to help. Otherwise, any good motherboard or case cooling suits the job well. Price check: $54.99 Amazon

Cheap board games

You know the drill, get a game on Christmas and you have to play it. What better way to force jollity than to get everyone in on trying out a new board game? Exploding Kittens is a good way to get the blood pumping, and makes for an excellent drinking game, whereas some of the others are a little more cerebral. Maybe best to save them for a sober time of year, unless grandma is hankering to take her Orc form this Christmas.

Codenames| 2-8 players | Time to play: 15-20 minutes

$24.99 $12.39 at Amazon (save $12.60)

Brilliantly fun social word game that challenges you to get inside the mind of your teammates by trying to guess where their one-word clues are trying to lead you. Easy to learn and great for parties. There's also a specific 2-player version with tweaked rules for better head-to-head play.

Exploding Kittens Party Pack| 2-10 players | Time to play: 15 minutes $24.99 $12.50 at Amazon (save $12.49)

A profoundly silly but undeniably fun card game that's perfect for parties and family gatherings. Imagine Russian Roulette but with a deck of cards instead of a gun, tons of weird tricks and ways to mess with your fellow players, and a bunch of gags about kittens, unicorns, and burritos.

Horrified: American Monsters| 1-5 players | Time to play: 60 minutes

$36.99 $22.99 at Amazon (save $14)

Gently creepy co-op action where you play a team of investigators out to protect their home town from creatures of US urban legend, including Bigfoot, the Mothman, and the Jersey Devil. Wonderfully atmospheric with evocative artwork, though if the theme doesn't grab you, there are also versions featuring classic Universal monsters, or even villains of Greek myth.