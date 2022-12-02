18 years after 'it ruined my life', David Harbour is streaming World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Audio player loading…

Stranger Things star David Harbour revealed in June that World of Warcraft ruined his life (opens in new tab)—literally. "In 2005 I played the shit out of this game!" he said during a Stranger Things panel on Netflix. "It ruined my life for like a year. I mean, I was like out of my mind. I was wildly addicted to this videogame." He eventually kicked the habit, and went on to build a career as a respected and even beloved character actor. But now he's come crawling back.

Harbour will be streaming some World of Warcraft: Dragonflight (opens in new tab) dungeon runs later today, December 2, beginning at 2 pm PT/5 pm ET. The event is being officially enabled by Blizzard, and he'll be joined on the journey by streamers including Maximum, AnnieFuchsia, Naguura, and Larsfest.

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Harbour isn't getting back into the game completely cold, for the record: Blizzard has already taken advantage of his WoW weakness for a Dragonflight promo released last week.

He seems to be having fun, but I'm not sure he's looking so healthy here.

Hollywood secrets revealed. #Dragonflight #WoW_Partner pic.twitter.com/WpZoyp9ltbNovember 22, 2022 See more

Celebrity endorsements are a dime a dozen, but—all kidding aside—Harbour's interest in World of Warcraft, and his enthusiasm for it, are legit. "I was a Night Elf warrior called Norad, and he was second tank of my whole guild," he said in the June chat on Netflix, confirming that he wasn't just a casual tourist but an experienced raider.

Ironically, it was another videogame, The Sims, that pulled Harbour out of his WoW addiction: Harbour wanted his in-game avatar to be career-focused, but "all he wanted to do was sit around and play videogames. And then I was like, whoa who whoa whoa, I had this vortex moment where I saw my life before my eyes." Hopefully he won't need to jump back into it to remind himself that he's got work to do and bills to pay.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight went live earlier this week and after the usual server crush (opens in new tab), seems to be soaring nicely. If you're just getting into it, we've got some guides that can help: