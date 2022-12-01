WoW: Dragonflight – Wrathion and Sabellian choice guide

Discover the Dragon Isles (Image credit: Activision Blizzard) Dracthyr Evokers (opens in new tab): The new race and class

Dragonriding (opens in new tab): Take to the skies

Dragon Glyphs (opens in new tab): Upgrade your dragonriding

Dragonflight professions (opens in new tab): What's new

Dragonflight Renown (opens in new tab): Befriend the factions

The Allegiance to One quest asks you to choose Wrathion or Sabellian in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. These squabbling dragons have their home in the Obsidian Citadel in the Waking Shores zone of the Dragon Isles. Each is vying for control of the Black Dragonflight, and you'll need to make a choice between them.

Luckily the Allegiance to One quest that prompts you to make the decision is available weekly, so you don't need to worry if you change your mind later. Both dragons dole out unique rewards, however, so you might want to prioritise one over the other. Here's what you need to know about the Wrathion or Sabellian choice.

WoW: Dragonflight Allegiance to One choice

You'll meet both Wrathion and Sabellian while you work your way through the campaign in the Waking Shores, but it's not until you reach level 70 that you'll be able to pick a side, albeit temporarily.

Once you complete the main campaign and unlock world quests, and reach max level, you should see the Allegiance to One world quest show up on the Waking Shores map, at the Obsidian Citadel in the west. If you head to this location, you'll find that you can interact with either Wrathion or Sabellian to bring up the choice window. From here you can swear loyalty to either dragon for the week and earn reputation with them.

Once you've picked a side, you'll get another quest, Keys of Loyalty. You'll get the same quest no matter which dragon you choose, but the rewards you can get from each faction will differ.

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Obsidian Citadel events

The Keys of Loyalty weekly quest asks you to create an Obsidian Key and deliver it to your chosen dragon leader. You'll need to farm the fragments for the key from enemies around the Obsidian Citadel and these can be combined to make the key.

Any additional keys you make once the weekly quest is complete can be given to other NPCs in exchange for reputation. Both Wrathion and Sabellian give 150 reputation for their own faction, while both Forgemaster Bazentus and Igys the Believer give 75 for both leaders.

Once players have handed in a certain number of keys to these NPCs, an Obsidian Citadel event will unlock, offering an extra quest and a chunk of reputation. You can see how many keys have been delivered to the NPCs by looking at their progress bars.

The Obsidian Citadel events are:

Wrathion: Vault Barrier Rune (20 Obsidian keys)

Vault Barrier Rune (20 Obsidian keys) Sabellian: Defense Prepared (20 Obsidian keys)

Defense Prepared (20 Obsidian keys) Forgemaster Bazentus: Imbued Armor and Weapons (10 Obsidian keys)

Imbued Armor and Weapons (10 Obsidian keys) Igys the Believer: Morchok Reformed (10 Obsidian keys)

(Image credit: Blizzard)

How Wrathion and Sabellian reputation works

As well as the Keys of Loyalty quest and the Obsidian Citadel events, there are other weekly quests to pick up, too, though your chosen faction will offer more.

There are five levels of reputation you'll need to work through for each of the dragon leaders, but luckily you won't lose reputation once you've earned it, so you can swap between Wrathion and Sabellian each week if you want.

Each level requires 8,400 reputation to move to the next one, so don't expect to reach True Friend status quickly. The reputation levels are:

Acquaintance

Cohort

Ally

Fang

Friend

True Friend

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Wrathion and Sabellian rewards

The rewards offered by both quartermasters are cosmetic and can range from pets to transmog items to dragon customisations. Some of the rewards are shared between the two factions, while others are unique. Be aware that some of the items need a specific reputation level to unlock.

Wrathion's rewards:

Armoire of Endless Cloaks (toy)

Obsidian Proto-Whelp (pet)

Obsidian Guard's Saber (one-handed sword transmog)

Obsidian Wing Glaive (warglaive transmog)

Obsidian Wingedguard Polearm (polearm transmog)

Obsidian Spellcarver's Stave (staff transmog)

Obsidian Spellweaver's Scepter (off-hand transmog)

Sabellian's rewards:

Obsidian Egg Clutch (toy)

Ensemble: Sabellian's Battlegear Cloth Armor (cloth armor transmog set)

Obsidian Guard's Cutlass (one-handed sword transmog)

Obsidian Guard's Barrier (shield transmog)

Obsidian Spellweaver's Stave (staff transmog)

Obsidian Guard's Skullsplitter (two-handed axe transmog)

Obsidian Wingguard Polearm (polearm transmog)

Both: