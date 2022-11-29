What to do when you hit level 70 in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

So you've leveled up your character to 70 in World of Warcraft's new Dragonflight expansion. What now? There are a host of activities that'll make your character more powerful and help you survive in the Dragon Isles, some of which are only available weekly, so you'll want to get started on them as soon as you can.

This WoW max-level guide will walk you through what you should prioritise in that first week after you finish leveling (opens in new tab) in Dragonflight. This is when you'll take your first steps into Heroic dungeons, get stuck into world quests, and start charming the game's four new factions: Dragonscale Expedition, Iskaara Tuskaar, Maruuk Centaur and Valdrakken Accord. There's a lot to do, especially if you're planning on raiding when Vault of the Incarnates unlocks on the week of December 12. So without further ado, here's what to do when you reach level 70 in Dragonflight.

Preparation is key

Pick up the weekly quest in Valdrakken before you get started on anything else. It's called Aiding the Accord and gives you 500 reputation points for all factions on completion, plus a piece of 350 item-level equipment and other goodies. This quest requires you to earn 4,000 reputation with any faction in the Dragon Isles and is similar to the Shaping Fate or Patterns Within Patterns weekly quests in Shadowlands. If the weekly holiday event quest happens to be the one for world quests, be sure to pick that up too as it gives you an extra level of Renown with the faction you choose.

Once you've earned enough Renown, you'll unlock inscription recipes for contracts. These net you 10 reputation for each world quest completed for a specific faction that week. Because of the Renown requirements, you probably won't see them right away, but you should aim to unlock them soon after reaching max level.

Professions have weekly quests as well, most of which require a bit of grinding to do. Definitely pick these up—you'll want 50 skill points in your chosen profession to open up all possible quests. If you have an inscriptionist friend (or gold for the auction house), see whether you can pick up a Draconic Treatise to earn a point in profession Knowledge; they're only usable once a week.

Finally, if you didn't pick up all the Dragon glyphs while you were leveling, do it now. The ability to speed around the Isles without ever having to land is worth the time. It takes a minimum of 25 minutes, fully aloft and spending talent points as you go, to do all four zones' glyphs from scratch. Your Dragonriding talent tree and your faction reputations/Renown are summarized on the Dragon Isles page that comes up when you click the dragon button on your minimap.

Get started on repeatable content

(Image credit: Blizzard)

If you've raced your way to 70 and finish before the weekly reset, you can do Normal/Heroic dungeons, and level up professions, to start amassing gear. Mythic dungeons and all weekly quests—including professions and PvP—will not be available until after the weekly reset, and Mythic+ difficulty dungeons will not be available until the raid opens and the season starts on the week of December 12.

Regular Mythic, or Mythic 0, dungeons may only be completed once a week. If you have the time, it's worth a tour of the eight available dungeons (opens in new tab): Algeth'ar Academy, Ruby Life Pools, The Azure Vault, The Nokhud Offensive, Neltharus, Brackenhide Hollow, Halls of Infusion, and one you might have seen in the pre-patch event: Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr. Other difficulties can be repeated, so you can spam these dungeons at lower difficulties to earn gear in spots where you need an upgrade. Normal dungeons award item level 346, Heroic gives 359, and Mythic 0 gives 372.

If you're a high-level player and you're pretty well set on gear, you might take this first week to do the Glory of the Dungeon Hero achievement in a second Mythic 0 tour—or in the first, if you're patient. Chances are, you're not going to be too interested in completing it when Mythic+ opens up since you'll be gunning for higher-level M+ dungeons to get better items.

Now is also the time to start spamming world quests and doing those quest hubs you skipped while leveling, earning you more gear and transmog items, Renown with your favorite factions, and other rewards. Keep an eye out for the world bosses and their corresponding world quest icons on your map too. Chances are, they won't be available until December 12 either, but we've been surprised before.

Should you start leveling an alt?

(Image credit: Blizzard)

The good news is that upon hitting level 70, your alt characters will automatically be able to access "Adventure Mode", which is a bit like the Shadowlands Threads of Fate—they can do the zones in any order and world quests are open the moment they hit the Dragon Isles. There's a reason to wait on leveling an alt, though—when you hit Renown reputation checkpoints 10 and 20 on your main character, your alts will earn Renown up to 200% faster at lower Renown levels.

Having additional Renown with a faction opens up profession recipes, dragonriding customizations, toys, mounts, transmog appearances, as well as access to more world quests and treasure. If this sounds a lot like the rewards from the various aspects of Covenant order sanctums in Shadowlands, you're right on the money. If you're not in a hurry, and want to level alts mostly for appearances and recipes, you might consider waiting until your main is further along in Renown.

That said, definitely log into and out of all your alts at least once before you turn to other things, to get that rested XP started.