Ys 8: Lacrimosa of Dana is now expected to be out in April

The PC release of Ys 8: Lacrimosa of Dana (which has not yet happened) has been an ugly affair. One day before its originally scheduled launch in September 2017, it was delayed. In November it was delayed again to 2018, and then in January of this year, yet again. The situation was so far out of control that publisher NIS America put everything on hold indefinitely and brought in another developer to take over the job.

The new guys appear to be working out, as NIS America president Takuro Yamashita told Greg's RPG Heaven that the game is now slated to be out in April. I have no idea what Takuro Yamashita actually looks like, and so I reached out to NIS America to ensure that the guy in the video wasn't just someone they found at a coffee shop on the corner. A studio rep confirmed that the person in the video is in fact Yamashita, and that he did say Ys 8 will come to the PC in April.

That's a positive development, although given the game's history I'm not sure I'd look at it is a carved-in-stone guarantee. But if nothing else, it's nice to know NIS America isn't just throwing in the towel and going for a drink. The rep said the "April window" will be confirmed next week, along with "more details about the progress with the PC development."