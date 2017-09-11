Ys Eight: Lacrimosa of Dana delayed on PC one day before launch (Updated)

Update: The final world on the matter is that it's delayed on both Steam and GOG, which now lists Ys Eight as a preorder item, with no set release date.

Original story:

We noted in our list of six NIS America games coming to the PC this year that Ys Eight: Lacrimosa of Dana is the first in the series to come to Western shores in nearly a decade. In fact, it was supposed to arrive tomorrow, September 12, alongside the PS4 and Vita releases in North America and Europe. But just one day ahead of its scheduled release, the publisher has put everything on hold, and there's now no indication as to when it will be out.

"We regret to inform everyone that the release date for Ys Eight: Lacrimosa of Dana on PC has been pushed back due to continued efforts in improving gameplay quality," NIS America wrote. "We sincerely apologize to our fans who have been looking forward to this release. Ultimately, our goal is for fans to enjoy a high-quality game. We are providing the extra care in the PC development of the game by taking time to enhance the overall quality of gameplay."

The publisher said that a new release date will be announced as soon as one has been set, and also provided a link to instructions on requesting a Steam refund for those who prepurchased and want out. "For any purchases or pre-orders made outside of the Steam channel, please contact the corresponding refund support for that channel," it added.

Unfortunately, NIS America hasn't said anything more specific about exactly why the game has been delayed on PC, and in fact it retweeted a link to Steam pre-purchases just two days ago—so whatever happened, it was presumably a very recent development. Regardless of the details, it's a very inauspicious beginning for NIS America: Coincidence or not, at least a couple of Steam users have pointed out that Ys Eight is actually its first kick at that particular can—previous YS games have been published on Steam by Xseed.