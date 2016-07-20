YouTuber replaces every Dark Souls 3 texture with crabs, and the results will astound you

The YouTuber known as Limit Breakers may have a little too much time on his hands—a judgment I make because, for reasons that are not entirely clear, he used the iGP11 texture replacement utility to change every texture in Dark Souls 3 to a crab.

It's crabs and nothing but, as far as the eye can see. Crab on the shield, crab on the cape, crabs on the ground, crabs in the sky, crab on the face, crabs in the... well, you get the idea. It's like a Red Lobster expansion into the Kingdom of Lothric gone seriously (seriously!) wrong.

I can't even begin to fathom what leads a person to do something like this. Maybe it's some kind of psychological payback for a bad encounter with a Great Crab at some point in the past? The video ends in an encounter with one—a crab wearing a crab, naturally—and it doesn't go well. It's all very strange, isn't it?

Weirdness notwithstanding, Dark Souls 3 is really good—good enough to ensnare even Andy Kelly, who didn't care much for the first two games in the series. Find out why here (it wasn't because of the crabs).