You won't need a high-end PC to run Back 4 Blood

Left 4 Dead is back—Back 4 Blood, that is, the upcoming co-op zombie shooter from Turtle Rock Studios that is basically Left 4 Dead 3 in all but name. It's not the most original game concept ever, but if you've been hankering for a fresh round of that kind of zombie-slaughtering adventure, it could be exactly what you're looking for.

First, though, you need to know if your PC has the beef to actually run the thing. The good news is that the answer to that question is, "Probably." The minimum requirement is pretty lightweight these days, and the recommended isn't all that much beyond it. Let us look:

Minimum:

OS : Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit CPU : Intel i5-6600 (3.3 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 (3.4 GHz)

: Intel i5-6600 (3.3 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 (3.4 GHz) RAM : 8GB

: 8GB GPU : Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 570

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 570 Storage : 40GB HDD

: 40GB HDD DirectX12

Recommended:

OS : Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit CPU : Intel Core i5-8400 (2.8 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X (3.6 GHz)

: Intel Core i5-8400 (2.8 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X (3.6 GHz) RAM : 12GB

: 12GB GPU : Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 590

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 590 Storage : 40GB SDD

: 40GB SDD DirectX12

The GTX 970 in the "recommended" spec is a bit unexpected because it's a relatively old card (the 1050 Ti isn't exactly new hotness either, but it recently enjoyed a bit of a comeback thanks to the shortage of newer technology). But, as a few people pointed out in replies on Twitter, the 970 was a top-notch card when it was new and remains a pretty decent unit to this day. More to the point, it means that even mid-range gaming PCs should be able to handle Back 4 Blood with relative ease.

Back 4 Blood comes out on October 12 on Steam and the Epic Games Store, although you can get in a few days earlier—October 7—if you pre-purchase. If you're eager to get off on the right foot, we can help: We've got guides explaining how the card system works, how to play the Versus mode, and a rundown of all the game's characters.