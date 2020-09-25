You can use Fallout: Miami's sick quad-barrel shotgun in Fallout 4

Last week we got a fresh look at the upcoming Fallout: Miami mod, which takes Fallout from the grim Boston Commonwealth to the sunny (yet still pretty grim) beachside city of Miami. It looks fantastic.

Along with ghouls wearing sunglasses and pool floaties and some terrifying mutated bipedal alligators, the trailer showed us a sweet quad-barrel shotgun with some excellent reload animations:

We're eager to play Fallout: Miami, but it's not out yet and we're not sure when it will be. In the meantime, there's a strong consolation prize. Last year, the Fallout: Miami modders released the quad shotgun as a standalone mod for Fallout 4, so if you want to wield four barrels at once before of the full mod is out, you can.

You can find the the Quad-Barrel Shotgun mod here on Nexus Mods. It comes with a short quest to acquire the sick shottie, which is based on the Winchester Liberator and fires explosive shells. You can also find the weapon in drops from level 25 Gunners, or for sale from KL-E-O at the town of Goodneighbor or other settlement arms dealers. The quest itself begins south of Gunner's Plaza in a wooden railway tower.

And, if you missed it last week, you can check out the sunny new Fallout: Miami trailer below.