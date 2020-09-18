Popular

Catch some rays and radiation in the sunny new Fallout: Miami trailer

Grab a towel (for all the blood) and hit the beach in this Fallout 4 mod's latest video.

Feral ghouls wearing sunglasses and colorful pool floaties. Irradiated and mutated bipedal alligators. Palm trees waving among the ruins of a once-proud coastal city. Welcome to Miami, Fallout style.

Fallout: Miami is a Fallout 4 mod that's been in development for several years, and the modders have released a new trailer showing off "A Day in Miami," which includes sun, sea, sand, and far less pleasant things.

It's a genuinely tantalizing glimpse of an entirely new location for the Fallout series, and from what we've seen over the years it really feels like Fallout: Miami is an unofficial expansion rather than just a mod. There hasn't been a release date announced yet, though the team says "We do have a date set internally." Hopefully the wait won't be too much longer, we're dying to catch some rays and radiation.

