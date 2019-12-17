You can still get the HyperX Cloud II headset for $70

(Image credit: HyperX)

The HyperX Cloud II is the sister gaming headset to our favorite Cloud Alpha, which holds the holds the number one spot on our best gaming headset list. If you missed out on this deal over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you can pick up the HyperX Cloud II gaming headset from the Microsoft Store for $69.99, $30 off the list price.

The differences between the Cloud II and Cloud Alpha are negligible; the Cloud Alpha has a frequency response range of 13Hz–27,000Hz, while the HyperX Cloud II has a range of 15Hz–25,000Hz.

However, that's really all that's different (besides the color offered for this Cloud II). You're still getting the same 53mm drivers and the same rich sound. Its detachable condenser microphone makes your voice sound clear and crisp. The Cloud II also has dual connectivity via USB or 3.5mm, so you can switch between 7.1 virtual surround sound and stereo easily. And, of course, the over-earcups and headband are incredibly comfortable.

