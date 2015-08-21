You can play Duck Hunt in Heroes of the Storm

Heroes of the Storm is a bit less stressful than the other major lane pushers, but it can still get pretty heated. Sometimes you need to let off some steam. It turns out you can now, without closing the game, because there's a hidden Duck Hunt mini-game right there on the main screen.

As the video above demonstrates (via HeroesNexus) if you rustle your mouse pointer over the trees on the right, innocent birds will take flight. You can let them live, or you can mercilessly shoot them down. It's your call. Success leads to new rounds of quicker ducks, but be sparing with your ammo: you can run out.

If you've not touched Heroes of the Storm for a while, there have been a few recent developments: a new map rolled out in June, and a patch earlier this month introduced Kharazim.