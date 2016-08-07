You can play a violent version of Pokemon Go in GTA 5

This week on the Mod Roundup, you can play a violent version of Pokémon Go in GTA 5, capturing NPCs in Poké Balls and recruiting them to fight for you. Also, a Fallout 4 mod brings custom interiors to all those boarded up buildings in Boston, and another mod adds six new Legendary Lords to Total War: Warhammer.

Here are the most promising mods we've seen this week.

Poké Ball, for GTA 5

Download link

This script for GTA 5 gives you six Poké Balls. Chuck one at an NPC and he or she will be sucked inside. However, they will typically bust out until you weaken them, meaning you'll have to punch, kick, or gently shoot them to make them docile enough to be captured. Once nabbed, they'll join you and fight your enemies.

This mod actually appeared back in January, but considering the current Pokemon Go craze, why not give it a try now?

Legendary Lords, for Total War: Warhammer

Steam Workshop link

Looking for some new talent? This mod adds six new Legendary Lords to Total War: Warhammer, each with their own custom Legendary items, mounts, and skills. They include Reiksmarshal Kurt Helborg, Belegar Ironhammer, Gorbad Ironclaw, Vlad von Carstein, Taurox the Brass Bull, and Gorthor the Cruel.



Beantown Interiors Project, for Fallout 4

Download link

Do you hate those boarded-up buildings in Fallout 4? Doesn't it make sense that someone would have pried them open by now? The modder who created new interiors for the boarded-up buildings in Fallout 3 and New Vegas is doing the same for Fallout 4. It's still a work in progress, but currently opens up a lot of buildings that were formerly impenetrable.

Looking for more mods? Visit our list of the best mods for Fallout 4 and the best mods for Total War: Warhammer. You can also read previous Mod Roundups right here.