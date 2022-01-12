You can pick up 16GB or 32GB DDR4 RAM sets pretty cheap right now

Gaming PCs are hungry for RAM these days. If you're still rocking 8GB of memory, you might want to look into at least doubling that and picking up a new set of DDR4 RAM. Right now, you can get memory at close to Black Friday prices. A 16GB Corsair Vengeance LPX set is down to $62.99 from its usual $75.99, for example.

What you want to look for in RAM depends a bit on what processor you're running. A 3200MHz pack is fine for the latest Intel processors, like our current favorite, the i5 12600K. For AMD CPUs, you need to punch that number up to a faster speed and look for something in the 3600MHz range. Look at the Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro sticks that are currently 15% off (which is only about $2 more than the recent lowest price) for that.

Corsair Vengeance LPX 16GB | 3200MHz | CL16 | $102.99 Corsair Vengeance LPX 16GB | 3200MHz | CL16 | $102.99 $62.99 at Amazon (save $40)

Corsair, now known for its peripherals more than anything else, started out as a well-respected name in RAM. That's still absolutely true. This kit ticks everything you want from a good kit of memory—decent frequency, great latency, and thanks to this deal great value for money. You know it'll just work in any system too. Note there is no RGB bling to be had here.

For basic PC gaming, 16GB of RAM is still fine. Going for more can make swapping between applications easier and fuel other programs like video editors. The best deal to fit that need right now is the 32GB Crucial Ballistix 3200 MHz memory kit, which is $54 off on Newegg.

If you were hoping to see price drops on DDR5 RAM, you'll have to wait a while longer. DDR5 is still new and its impact on gaming doesn't seem to be significant enough to warrant upgrading your motherboard and trying to hunt down some sticks. It might be a way to future-proof yourself if you already managed to get your hands on a nice GPU and CPU, but for now, prices are close to $500 for a 32GB set, which is an absurd amount to spend on RAM

If you want to go all out with DDR4 RAM, your best bet is picking up this Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 64GB kit. With Newegg's promo code this set is a little more affordable than it usually would be, but we still wouldn't recommend it just for gaming. If you need a heap of RAM for other uses, it might be worth the money.

Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 16GB } 3600MHz | CL18| $99.99 Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 16GB } 3600MHz | CL18| $99.99 $84.99 at Amazon (save $15)

This set of 16GB of Corsair RAM is a solid addition to your gaming rig. It runs at a fast speed for those with AMD processors and has the option to make your case pop with its RGB lights.

Crucial Ballistix 32GB | 3200MHz | CL16| $152.99 Crucial Ballistix 32GB | 3200MHz | CL16| $152.99 $98.99 at Newegg (save $54)

This 32GB set of RAM is great if you want to keep your gaming rig future-proofed and stable for hefty applications. It doesn't run at exceptional speeds, but for most uses that should be more than enough.

UK RAM deals

Corsair Vengeance LPX Black 32GB | 3600MHz | CL 18| £180.34 Corsair Vengeance LPX Black 32GB | 3600MHz | CL 18| £180.34 £125.00 at Ebuyer (save £55)

This 32GB set of Corsair memory is a good choice if you need both fast speeds and a good capacity. AMD CPU owners will benefit from a set like this to run not only games but other beefy programs.