You can drive a Panzer in Battlefield 5's battle royale mode

Earlier today, Treyarch and Activision revealed the first trailer for Blackout, the battle royale mode in the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. EA did the same this week, finally letting us in on more about Battlefield 5's battle royale mode, called Firestorm, in a new post.

Firestorm will support battles of up to 64 players—16 squads of four players each—on a map surrounded by a constricting ring of fire. Matches will have objectives similar to those in the Conquest mode, some in fixed locations and some random, that will unlock supplies, weapons, and vehicles when completed. Objectives don't need to be completed in order to win, but doing so will give you better gear, and thus increase your chances of survival.

Vehicles in Firestorm will include heavy-hitters like the Panzer, although obviously they're not going to just toss the keys to anyone who asks nicely. "Getting hold of a tank can give you a great edge, but you won't be invincible—and you need to measure risk versus reward if you challenge other squads to secure the battlefield's most fearsome hardware," EA says. "Jumping into a transport vehicle will give your squad an edge in speed and power. If you find something with wheels, you can drive it into battle—or plot a quick escape."

EA also revealed a Firestorm-themed preorder bonus for Battlefield 5, although it will be usable in all parts of the game. The Firestorm Ranger Set includes goggles, light battle fatigues, and the MkIII(S) Elite Combat Dagger. That comes on top of other preorder extras including a Paratrooper Outfit, "Special Assignments" with unique rewards, and immediate access to five of the First World War's "most modern weapons" in Battlefield 1.

Battlefield 5 releases on November 20, though a little earlier for Origin Access subscribers and pre-orderers.