Yeah, Black Friday's going to have to go hard to beat this $729 RTX 3060 gaming laptop deal

In all honesty, Black Friday is going to have to work super hard to come up with a gaming laptop deal as good as this. For just a shade over $700 you're getting an excellent RTX 3060 machine, that will nail 1080p gaming, and barely compromises on anything. Only the 512GB SSD gives me pause, but there's a spare NVMe slot to add a second drive into. Bargain.

If we get a better Black Friday gaming laptop deal (opens in new tab) than this Gigabyte RTX 3060 notebook I'm going to be surprised. And obviously super happy, too, because that will mean we get a genuinely powerful gaming laptop for $600-odd. But I'm going to stick my neck out and say that's possibly unlikely, because at $729 from Newegg (opens in new tab) this is a bargain.

We're talking about an admittedly chunky notebook, but one that sports an outstanding specs list for the money. We've long been talking about aiming for the sub-$1,000 mark for any RTX 3060 system, but now we've got to revise that down to sub-$800 because of rigs like this.

And yes, there are other ~$800 RTX 3060 laptops around, but none that are able to offer a better core spec than the Gigabyte A5 K1. The 1080p IPS screen comes with a 144Hz refresh rate, a panel that will complement the Nvidia graphics card, and an impressive 16GB of system memory. And yes, it's dual channel with a pair of 8GB DDR4 modules in place.

That Ryzen 5 5600H CPU isn't particularly well represented in gaming laptops out in the market today, but it's a strong AMD 5000-series processors, with six Zen 3 cores and a full 12 threads of CPU power. It's easily powerful enough to support the RTX 3060 GPU and give you a decent amount of computational power outside of gaming, too.

It is also worth knowing that there's a spare NVMe slot inside the machine, that is pretty easily accessible, and that's important. Important because the 512GB SSD is the only thing that might age quickly, but the fact you can quickly and relatively easily drop in a secondary SSD down the line is actually a major boon.

If you were hoping for a sleek ~$700 gaming laptop, however, you're going to be disappointed. This is a chonky ol' notebook at 2kg, and doesn't look particularly beautiful, but that does also mean it has a healthy amount of space for cooling inside it.