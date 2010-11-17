Yar's Revenge returns

Remember Yar's revenge? The classic arcade shooter came out on the Atari 2600 nearly thirty years ago. Earlier today, Atari announced earlier that Killspace Entertainment are working on a downloadable remake to be released early next year. More details and the teaser trailer follow.

The remake is going to have a luscious new anime art style, a far cry from the originals ancient, blocky visuals. In fact, if you want a taste of the classic shooter, the 1981 version of Yar's Revenge is available to play over on the Atari site .

The new game will have a co-op mode, and zillions of enemies, and a "captivating narrative". You play a nameless, brainwashed member of the Yar race who runs into trouble when her craft is shot down. You're rescued by a mysterious man called Bar Yargler who undoes your conditioning and sends you off to wreak revenge on those who enslaved you. Before we proceed to the trailer, let's take a moment to reflect on what a brilliant name "Bar Yargler" is for a character. Video below.