Yakuza 0 rolls back first PC patch as players continue to report crashes

Yakuza 0 is comfortably the best, funniest and most heartwarming game about a desperate battle over real estate, reckons our Phil. He loves it. And while Phil explains he had no major issues with its PC port in his review, some players faced crashes at launch. In response, Sega released a patch. That's now been rolled back following further problems.

"While our patch showed no issues in testing, it appears that Patch 1 is causing issues for some users who had no issues previously," explains Sega on the game's Steam page. "Therefore, we are rolling back the patch while we continue to investigate. Our apologies to all who are experiencing difficulties. We are investigating all issues raised here and will be back with more information soon."

The comments below Sega's launch day update suggest several players using 'non-English' usernames—those that contain letters with accents, for example—were affected. On the other hand, players who were otherwise okay at launch are now reporting problems, some of which cite Sega's INI tweak advice as the problem.

Here's hoping it's all resolved soon. I need as many hands on deck as possible to suss out what's going on here: