XCOM E3 trailer: oily in-game footage

The first trailer for the new XCOM game has arrived, giving us a slightly terrifying first look at 2K Marin's modern re-imagining of the classic strategy series. Both the hazy '50s style and the explosive gunplay are on show, but the real stars of the trailer are the genuinely disturbing new aliens, with their frenzied, unpredictable movements and horrifying tendency to leap at the faces of their attackers. We're looking forward to obliterating the alien menace when the game is released, sometime in 2011.