Xbox Game Pass will get Yakuza 0, Two Point Hospital, and more soon

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Five more games are on the way to Xbox Game Pass for PC, the subscription-based service that offers unlimited access to more than 150 games. Microsoft said today that Indivisible, Reigns: Game of Thrones, Two Point Hospital, Wasteland Rematered, and Yakuza 0 will be added to the lineup "soon," presumably later this month.

All of the upcoming games are very good: Phil gave Yakuza 0 a 90% in his 2018 review, for instance, calling it "one of the most eccentric, idiosyncratic and downright charming games around," while Indivisible is "a successful experiment in adapting fighting game-like combat to an RPG." Two Point Hospital is an outstanding place to work, Reigns: Game of Thrones is a Westerosi take on the hit "swipe-em-up" from 2016, and even though a 30-year-old hard-ass game like Wasteland is likely going to have limited appeal, it's an outstanding example of RPGs from that era.

The Xbox Game Pass for PC is still in beta, which means you can get the first month of a new subscription for $1. After that, the "introductory price" goes up to $5 per month, which is still quite a deal for everything on offer. We keep a running list of all the games available on the Game Pass, and all those coming soon, that you can follow along with here.