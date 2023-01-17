How Titan Rune dungeons work in Wrath of the Lich King Classic

The second phase of World of Warcraft's Wrath of the Lich King Classic arrives on January 17 and sees the (re)introduction of the Ulduar raid and the Argent Tournament, as well as bringing the new addition of Titan Rune dungeons to the popular expansion.

These "Heroic Plus" style dungeons offer a new way to earn loot and virtually eliminate the need to constantly run multiple versions of raids in the hope of getting a specific piece of gear to drop. So, if you're ready to learn more about Titan Rune dungeons in WotLK Classic, here's what you need to know.

What are Titan Rune dungeons?

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Titan Rune dungeons are a new difficulty that is available for each of the existing Wrath of the Lich King heroic dungeons. Inside the entrance of each instance when set to heroic difficulty, you'll find an aptly named Mysterious Device, and you'll need to interact with this to enable the Titan Rune mode.

Once activated, an Empowered Rune will take effect, which will buff the health and damage dealt by both trash and bosses, along with an additional debuff, depending on the dungeon you are in. This should significantly increase the challenge of familiar dungeons while rewarding a wider range of loot for completing them.

The runes and their effects are listed below:

Utgarde Keep and Utgarde Pinnacle

Empowered: Frost Rune

Damage increased by 30%.

Health increased by 100%.

Melee attacks have a chance to Glaciate a random nearby target.

Azjol-Nerub and Ahn'kahet: The Old Kingdom

Empowered: Shadow Rune

Damage increased by 30%.

Health increased by 100%.

Attacks have a chance to Web Wrap a victim.

Drak'Tharon Keep and Gundrak

Empowered: Blood Rune

Damage increased by 30%.

Health increased by 100%.

100% Lifesteal when standing in Blood of the Loa.

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Halls of Stone and Halls of Lightning

Empowered: Titan Rune

Damage increased by 5%.

Health increased by 190%.

Pulsing Saronite-Corrupted Titan energy that increases enemy damage done by 1% and damage taken by 2% per stack for 12 sec.

The Nexus, The Oculus, and The Violet Hold

Empowered: Arcane Rune

Damage increased by 30%.

Health increased by 100%.

Attacks have a chance to summon Mirror Images.

The Culling of Stratholme

Empowered: Plague Rune

Damage increased by 30%.

Health increased by 100%

Damaging attacks can infect victims with Zombie Plague.

Titan Rune dungeon loot tables

As well as bosses dropping Emblem of Valor as they do on regular heroic difficulty, three Emblem of Conquest will also be rewarded for the final boss, though it seems only one player can win these per run.

As far as gear drops go, the final boss from any of the Titan Rune dungeons will have the Naxxramas 10-man and Sartharion (Obsidian Sanctum) raid loot tables added, meaning 200 item level gear will drop on top of the existing Heroic loot. All other bosses will have drops from Kel'Thuzad, Sartharion, and Malygos at 213 item level.