What you need to know about Consumption in WoW Shadowlands

Consumption is a new rare enemy found in Korthia with WoW Shadowland's 9.1 update . And while most rares simply require you to find and kill them, some aren't quite as straightforward as that. The WoW Teleporter Repair Kit , for example, is used to transport you to a hidden room containing a rare, or you may have to interact with certain items or NPCs to make one appear.

Consumption works a little differently. While this rare is relatively easy to locate, you don't want to just blindly rush in if you want to get the most out of it. Here's what you need to know about the WoW Consumption rare, including where to find it and what you should know when you do.

WoW Consumption: What you should know about this Korthia rare

Consumption spawns southwest of Keeper's Respite in Korthia, just in front of the cave entrance found at the location marked in the screenshot below. If you happen to see him while out and about, don't attack it if he hasn't been engaged yet—you should check what stage it's at first.

When Consumption first spawns, it will begin absorbing stacks from the mobs in the area. When it hits 40 stacks, it will transform into a rare version, and the process will continue as it gathers another 40 stacks. It will then transform into the final rare-elite version. The rare-elite Consumption is the one that you want to kill, though it will be tough to solo. It has the chance to drop extra loot, including transmog and Conduit upgrade items, and this final version also counts towards the achievement, 'Conquering Korthia'.

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

The most significant difficulty with this rare is likely to come from other players rushing in to attack it before it's finished gaining the stacks needed to transform. Once in combat, Consumption will remain in its current form unless you can kite it away until it resets.