How to use the Teleporter Repair Kit in WoW Shadowlands

Have you found a Teleporter Repair Kit in WoW, but don't know where to use it? There are plenty of new things to see and do now that the Shadowland 9.1 update is here. Torghast has seen significant changes, a new raid is heading our way next week, and there's the new sub-zone Korthia to explore, complete with rares that can drop gear, toys, and mounts.

If you've already unlocked Korthia and started exploring, chances are you've found some of the rares already. Not all of them are easy to find, and some require items to access them. That's where this guide comes in: Here's what you need to know about the WoW Teleporter Repair Kit, including how to get one.

WoW Teleporter Repair Kit: How it works

There are a couple of ways you can pick up Teleporter Repair Kits. They have a low chance of dropping from most rare enemies found in and around Korthia, or you can buy them from Roh-Suir once you reach Rank 3 with the Archivist's Codex faction. You don't need to be Rank 3 to use them, so if you manage to get one from looting a rare, you're good to go.

Once you have a Teleporter Repair Kit in your bags, you need to head to one of two locations to use it on a broken teleporter (see the map below). These teleporters will transport you to a room containing a rare. These are very tough to solo, so you should make sure you have a group before attempting this.

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

If you can't use the item at the first location, try the other. If you're still out of luck, you may need to wait for it to become active: Both of the broken teleporters have a one-hour respawn timer, and they alternate between the two locations, so only one will ever be active at a time.