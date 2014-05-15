World of Warcraft's new female Night Elf model revealed

The Warlords of Draenor expansion will replace all of World of Warcraft's old, pointy player models. We've seen orcs , dwarves , and now Blizzard has revealed the new female Night Elves on its blog . "The Night Elves have such a distinct but subtle character," writes Lead Character Artist Tyson Murphy, "and we spent a lot of effort in trying to help that come through."

To me, it looks a lot like the original Night Elf model, but with more polygons, more muscles, and better textures—but I don't have an expertly trained eye for character modeling subtleties. For instance, I never would've been able to tell you that they've "taken care to fully integrate the ears into the geometry" or that they've added "a very slight point to her nails to provide just a hint of a more feral nature."

The details aside, though, this is a Night Elf model with more polygons, more muscles, and better textures—and it does look good. See the whole break-down in the official blog post .