Where to trade Void-Touched Curio in WoW Dragonflight

If you've found a WoW Void-Touched Curio in your bags, you might be wondering where you got it from. It's actually a token that drops from Sarkareth, the last boss of Aberrus, The Shadowed Crucible raid, and the good news is that you can trade it in for a raid gear tier set piece.

While the WoW 10.1.5 update is imminent, the mid-season patch won't introduce a new raid, so we'll be stuck with current gear sources for a while longer. That said, it does introduce a new mega-dungeon, Dawn of the Infinite, so there will be some new group content to explore. If you're after more of the current raid gear, however, and you have a WoW Void-Touched Curio, here's where to trade it.

WoW Dragonflight Void-Touched Curio: Where to trade it

Image 1 of 2 Kaitalla location. (Image credit: Blizzard) Trade in Void-Touched Curios. (Image credit: Blizzard)

You're not guaranteed to get a Void-Touched Curios when you kill Sarkareth; instead, there's a chance you'll just loot one. As there's a chance for you to get tier gear from various sources, including the Revival Catalyst , this relatively rare currency gives you another potential source. Each curio is tied to the difficulty of the raid you cleared, so normal curios can be traded for normal raid tier set pieces, heroic for heroic tier, and so on.

If you're lucky enough to have picked up one of these tokens, you'll need to head to Zaralek Cavern to trade it in. As luck would have it, Kaitalla, the NPC you're looking for is at the Obsidian Rest camp, just to the southeast of the Aberrus raid entrance, and you can find them just inside the large building there, to the left. Check the screenshot above for their exact location if you're having trouble finding them. Once there, you can trade your curio for one piece of tier gear.