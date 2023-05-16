WoW 10.1.5: Everything we know about World of Warcraft's next update

The WoW 10.1.5 patch, also known as Fractures in Time, is the next big update (opens in new tab) heading to World of Warcraft this summer. While it's a mid-season patch and won't introduce a new raid, it brings plenty of notable changes, including a third evoker specialisation, a new mega-dungeon, and the option to take dragonriding to the rest of Azeroth (opens in new tab).

Other quality-of-life changes are coming too, the biggest of which is that characters will automatically learn the riding skill as they level, meaning you'll no longer have to fork out a load of gold to take to the skies. To find out more about the WoW 10.1.5 update, here's what we know.

(Image credit: Blizzard)

No release date has been confirmed for the 10.1.5 patch beyond the fact that it is expected to land this summer. It arrived on the PTR (public test realm) on May 11, and if historical timings are anything to go by, we should expect to see the patch arrive in July 2023.

I'll update this section the minute a release date is announced.

Augmentation evoker

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Evokers get a third specialisation

The new Augmentation specialisation is a DPS spec with the added benefit of enhancing your group's overall performance. Some skills might improve allies' damage, while others might increase health or armor.

The Augmentation evoker uses the power from both the Black and the Bronze dragonflight. Black dragonflight magic focuses on raw power increases and forceful outbursts of earthen might. Bronze dragonflight magic is all about bending time, changing fate, and shifting timelines to tremendous effect.

Here are some examples of the skills you'd expect to use:

Ebon Might: Increase your four nearest allies’ primary stat by a percentage of your own, and cause your Eruption to deal more damage for 10 seconds. Some of your other spells extend the duration of these effects.

Eruption: Cause a violent eruption beneath an enemy’s feet, dealing Volcanic damage split between them and nearby enemies. Increases the duration of your active Ebon Might effects.

Upheaval: Gather earthen power beneath your enemy’s feet and send them hurtling upwards, dealing Volcanic damage to them and nearby enemies. Empowering expands the area of effect. Increases the duration of your active Ebon Might effects.

Breath of Eons: Fly to the targeted location, exposing Temporal Wounds on enemies in your path for 10 seconds. Temporal Wounds accumulate a portion of damage dealt by your allies, and then critically strike the enemy for that amount at the end of the duration. Increases the duration of your active Ebon Might effects.

Mega-dungeon

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Dawn of the Infinite is the new mythic-only dungeon

Dawn of the Infinite will be the new mythic-only, eight-boss dungeon to arrive in Dragonflight. According to Blizzard, "This eight-boss Mythic-only mega-dungeon will take players across the timeways to stop the Infinite Dragonflight from succeeding. You’ll face Iridikron, among others, as you work to sustain Azeroth’s timeline and put things to rights once more".

Mythic-only mega-dungeons have become a staple of mid-expansion patches since Legion, when the revamped Karazhan made an appearance. This was followed by Operation Mechagon in Battle for Azeroth, and Tazavesh, the Veiled Market in Shadowlands.

Warlock changes

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Changes coming to the warlock class

If you play Warlock, you can pick from any of the races (aside from Drackthyr) in the 10.1.5 patch. Currently, warlocks are restricted to a handful of races, but in the Fractures in Time update, warlocks can be any of the following races:

Tauren

Highmountain tauren

Mag'har orcs

Zandalari trolls

Pandaren

Night elves

Draenei

Lightforged draenei

Kul-Tiran

Additionally, you'll be able to customise how your imp pet looks at the barber shop, though you'll need to complete a quest to unlock the option.

Dragonriding

(Image credit: Blizzard)

You can choose how you fly in the rest of Azeroth (and beyond)

Dragonriding is arguably one of the best new systems to come out of World of Warcraft in a long time, and since its introduction at the launch of Dragonflight, many players have been asking for it to be extended to older WoW zones.

That's finally happening in Fractures in Time, and you'll be able to use your dragonriding mounts in any of the zones that currently allow flying. It also seems that some older mounts will also be able to use the dragonriding flying type, and you'll be able to choose the type of flying you'd prefer to use in the wider world.

Riding/flying skill

(Image credit: Blizzard)

You will learn riding and flying skills automatically

Once you reach the appropriate levels, you'll automatically learn the riding skill without seeking out a Riding Trainer or paying gold for the privilege. Right now, you learn four different riding skills while leveling:

Level 10: Apprentice Riding

Apprentice Riding Level 20: Journeyman Riding

Journeyman Riding Level 30: Expert Riding

Expert Riding Level 40: Master Riding

Apprentice Riding and Expert Riding teach you ground mount riding and flying, respectively, while the other two increase the overall speed you can travel at.

Instead of having to stop what you're doing and make the trek to your faction's capital city to buy the riding skill at the levels listed above, these will be automatically applied to your character at no additional cost. Additionally, you can pick up a quest at level 30 which will reward you with a flying mount on completion.

Other changes

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

Allied races will unlock automatically

Allied races will automatically unlock at level 40, and you'll no longer need to do any questlines or complete any achievements to access them. There are five allied races for each faction which start at level 10, which, apart from anything else, takes a good chunk of time off leveling if you fancy playing an alt or two.

Old hearthstones will become toys

The Garrison hearthstone from Warlords of Draenor and the Dalaran hearthstone from Legion have been part of your bag space for so long, you probably don't pay that much attention to them. In Fractures in Time, you'll be able to give them even less attention as they will both become toys, freeing up two spaces but still giving you the means to teleport quickly to those old locations.

You probably still won't have enough bag space, but at least it's a couple of extra slots to fill up with junk.