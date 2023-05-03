How to open the Dreamer's Bounty chest in World of Warcraft

The WoW Dreamer's Bounty is a locked chest found in the new Zaralek Cavern zone, which was added with the 10.1 update (opens in new tab). The name of the chest offers a vague hint about how to open it, but even so, you're likely to be scratching your head for quite some time as you try to figure out how to get inside.

The update, Embers of Neltharian, ushers in a new mix of Mythic+ dungeons, a nine-boss raid, a new dragonriding (opens in new tab) mount, and a zone that is entirely underground. While exploring the Zaralek Cavern, you might stumble on a treasure or two and wonder how to collect it for yourself. With that in mind, here's how to open the WoW Dreamer's Bounty chest in Dragonflight.

WoW Dreamer's Bounty chest puzzle

Image 1 of 3 Dreamer's Bounty location. (Image credit: Blizzard) Get the Drowsy Dust debuff from a Preying Dustmoth. (Image credit: Blizzard) Open the chest to grab your rewards. (Image credit: Blizzard)

The Dreamer's Bounty chest is located to the south of Loamm—you can check the exact location in the screenshot above. It's hidden among a blue leafy plant, so you'll need to look carefully to spot the small chest.

To open the locked Dreamer's Bounty chest, you need to look around the area for a Preying Dustmoth. There are a few flying enemies in the area, so make sure you get the right one. The moths you're looking for are aggressive and will start attacking once you get in aggro range. Once you've found one, get its attention and lead it back to the chest's location. You want to start taking its health down, but don't kill it until it's applied the Drowsy Dust debuff to you. When you have the debuff, kill the moth, then turn to the chest to find it unlocked.

Just be aware that the debuff has a 15-second duration, and you need to be out of combat for it to let you unlock the chest. It's a good idea to bring down the moth's health while you're waiting for it to cast the debuff so you can kill it quickly and grab the loot from the chest. For your troubles, you're rewarded with Whelpling's Shadowflame Crest Fragments and a strength/agility trinket.