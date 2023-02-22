Where to find Evantkis in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Discover the Dragon Isles (Image credit: Activision Blizzard) Dragonflight leveling (opens in new tab): Get to 70 fast

Evantkis is a vendor in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, and they can be found in the Dragon Isles at the capital city of Valdrakken. This vendor doesn't accept gold though—you'll need to exchange Aspects' Token of Merit for the goodies on offer—and you'll only get these if you're down on your luck with the Great Vault.

There are plenty of different vendors in Valdrakken, and it can be hard to remember where to find them. Not to be confused with the Valor vendor (opens in new tab), who is also tucked away inside a building, Evantkis stands close to the center of the capital. If you're wondering where to get Aspects' Tokens of Merit, or you've already got some but need to figure out where to spend them, here's the WoW Dragonflight Evantkis location, along with a list of what they offer.

WoW Dragonflight Evantkis location

Evantkis can be found standing to the right of the Great Vault, just inside the door of the bank in Valdrakken. The building you're looking for is to the right of the big stairway that leads to the Seat of the Aspects.

The map below shows their exact location, but you shouldn't have any trouble spotting them once you know where to look. They're pretty easy to mistake for one of the guard NPCs, so don't feel bad if you didn't notice them standing there.

Evantkis's location in Valdrakken. (Image credit: Blizzard)

How to get Aspects' Tokens of Merit

There is only one way to get these tokens, and it counts on you having bad luck with your loot choices from the Great Vault. It's also worth noting that you can only have a maximum of 12 Aspects' Tokens of Merit in your bag.

For the uninitiated, the Great Vault offers numerous random gear rewards for completing certain endgame group activities each week. You can only choose one piece of gear, though, and if none of the items interest you, then you can receive Aspects' Tokens of Merit instead.

Here is what Evantkis offers in exchange for the tokens: