Now that the first season of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is underway, you might wonder where to find the Valor vendor. This currency is used to upgrade Mythic+ dungeon gear and can be a reliable way to increase your gear level for different kinds of endgame activities—providing you have the Mythic+ Rating needed.

Season 1 has also introduced the first Dragonflight raid, the Vault of the Incarnates, so there's even more reason to start getting your gear in order. So without further ado, here's where to find the Valor vendor in WoW: Dragonflight.

WoW: Dragonflight Valor vendor location

The Valor vendor in Dragonflight is found in the capital city of Valdrakken, inside the Gladiator's Refuge. Interacting with Corxian pulls up a window that allows you to drag a piece of gear to upgrade, providing you have the currency to reach the next item level.

The first handful of upgrades are free of restrictions but if you want to upgrade past level 7, you'll need to make sure you have the required Mythic+ Rating. I've listed the rating requirements below (via Wowhead (opens in new tab)):

Upgrade level 1: 376 item level (no rating requirement)

Valor vendor location in Valdrakken. (Image credit: Blizzard)

You will earn 135 Valor for each Mythic+ dungeon you finish, regardless of level, and an extra 65 Valor if any players in the group increase their Mythic+ Rating. It's also worth noting that there is a Valor cap in place, starting at 1500 and rising each week. It's worth keeping track of how much you've earned so you're not disappointed at the end of a dungeon run.