World of Warcraft – Show us your selfies

World of Warcraft's 6.1 patch is out in the wild, and that means one thing: selfies. Maybe you love them, maybe you hate them, or maybe you're irritated by the way Millenials take a familiar concept (ie. taking a picture of your face) and re-brand it in a way that implies that only now is it an acceptable thing to do. I don't know.

What I do know is that World of Warcraft now has a S.E.L.F.I.E. camera that lets people take pictures of their characters—our readers included. And so, we'd like to see your Azerothians.

We did this late last year with Dragon Age: Inquisition, and received a great selection of our community's Inquisitors. Naturally, World of Warcraft has a less flexible character creator, but that's not the only consideration. What armour are they wearing? Where are they standing? What expression are they pulling? All tell a story about who that person is.

For details of how to get and use the camera, head here. To submit your shot, add an Imgur link in a comment below, or email me. Where possible, give us some details about your character, like their name, personality, achievements—that sort of thing. We'll pick out our favourites in a week's time.

[Image source: zerclinss]

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
