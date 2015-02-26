World of Warcraft – Show us your selfies

World of Warcraft's 6.1 patch is out in the wild, and that means one thing: selfies. Maybe you love them, maybe you hate them, or maybe you're irritated by the way Millenials take a familiar concept (ie. taking a picture of your face) and re-brand it in a way that implies that only now is it an acceptable thing to do. I don't know.

What I do know is that World of Warcraft now has a S.E.L.F.I.E. camera that lets people take pictures of their characters—our readers included. And so, we'd like to see your Azerothians.

We did this late last year with Dragon Age: Inquisition, and received a great selection of our community's Inquisitors. Naturally, World of Warcraft has a less flexible character creator, but that's not the only consideration. What armour are they wearing? Where are they standing? What expression are they pulling? All tell a story about who that person is.

For details of how to get and use the camera, head here. To submit your shot, add an Imgur link in a comment below, or email me. Where possible, give us some details about your character, like their name, personality, achievements—that sort of thing. We'll pick out our favourites in a week's time.

[Image source: zerclinss]