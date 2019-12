[VAMS id="7aZ7XBXy1pjq8"]

Update 7.0 is currently camping out on the World of Tanks test servers, waiting for its moment to explode from its camouflage net and frolic in the wide open fields of the public servers. It'll bring new maps, including FJORDS (thunderclap), and add tank camouflage and clan tags. There's still no release date, but Wargaming.net also promise some "tanksgiving" XP bonuses over the next few days. Keep an eye on the World of Tanks website for details.