Wordle today: Here's the 494 answer and hint for Wednesday, October 26

If you need a little help with your Wordle today then you've come to the right place. Here you'll find a fresh daily clue to set you on the right track, general tips to make every day that little bit easier, and if you'd just like to secure another victory then you'll find the answer to the October 26 (494) puzzle just below

I had an interesting build-up to the answer today: one green, then two, then three, then four, then the answer. I didn't see a single yellow the whole way through, instead it was a strange sort of green letter snowball from start to finish.

Wordle hint

Wordle today: A hint for Wednesday, October 26

Today's answer is used to describe the act of openly and intentionally disregarding some sort of reasonable rule—social or legal—in a disrespectful way. This is the person who jumps the queue, plays loud music in a quiet library, and sees speeding ticket fines as worth the cost. There are two vowels to find today.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Previous answers

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

October 25: FOGGY

FOGGY October 24: FAULT

FAULT October 23: MUMMY

MUMMY October 22: SPIEL

SPIEL October 21: GROVE

GROVE October 20: DENIM

DENIM October 19: QUIRK

QUIRK October 18: EXIST

EXIST October 17: STEIN

STEIN October 16: SPADE

Today's Wordle answer

What is the Wordle 494 answer?

Let's save your win streak. The answer to the October 26 (494) Wordle is FLOUT.

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.