WITNESS! The Mad Max system requirements

"Two days ago, I saw a rig that could haul that tanker," the man they called the Road Warrior intoned in a soft, half-Aussie accent. "If you want to get out of here, you talk to me." On the other hand, if you want to know whether or not your PC will be able to handle the upcoming Mad Max videogame, then you talk to me.

As detailed on Steam, and noticed by Gameranx:

Minimum:

OS: 64-bit Windows Vista, 7, or 8

CPU: Intel Core i5-650, 3.2 GHz or AMD Phenom II X4 965, 3.4 Ghz

RAM: 6 GB

Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660ti (2 GB Memory or higher) or AMD Radeon HD 7870 (2 GB Memory or higher)

DirectX: DX11

HDD: 32 GB available space

Recommended:

OS: 64 bit: Win 7 SP1, Win 8.1

CPU: Intel Core i7-3770, 3.4 GHz or AMD FX-8350, 4.0 GHz

RAM: 8 GB RAM

Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 (3 GB Memory or higher) or AMD Radeon HD 7970 (3 GB Memory or higher)

DirectX: DX11

HDD: 32 GB available space

We got some wheel time with the game back in May, which you may feast your eyes on here. Mad Max hits the road on September 1.