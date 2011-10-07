Win free admission to Nvidia's GeForce LAN 6 - on a freakin' aircraft carrier [US only]

Ever gone to a BYOC (bring your own computer) LAN event? Yeah? How about one held aboard a decommissioned aircraft carrier?

No? That's what we thought—but we, and the good folk at Corsair , are here to make sure you never have to endure the shame of admitting that you've never been to a BYOC LAN event on an aircraft carrier ever again. Read on to find out how!

Update: Winners have been drawn!

On October 14 to 16 , Nvidia will hold its GeForce LAN 6 event aboard the USS Hornet , anchored in Alameda, California . 10 lucky readers will board the ship (standard BYOC admission, $80 value), armed with their gaming PCs, and play to their hearts' content.

Regardless of whether our 10 LAN warriors win the raffle they're automatically entered in, they'll all walk away with their choice of three Corsair Vengeance gaming headsets: the Vengeance 1100 , 1300 , or 1500 .

To enter, email contests@pcgamer.com with "All aboard!" in the subject line, and include your full name in the body. This giveaway is US only - but if you'll be visiting California next week, feel free to enter! We'll draw 10 winners at random on Wednesday, October 12, and notify winners by email. You'll be able to pick up your tickets at the event, and you'll leave with your headset.

Good luck!

Update: To clarify, travel and accommodations are NOT included. Winners will receive free admission and the perks that come with it, but you have to get there on your own.

Congratulations to our winners

Chris Cardonne

Hudson Shires

David Marlene

Jayson Garner

Nathan Mastrocovo

Jon Shirey

Ryan Veach

Jack Gallagher

Chris Larson

Stephen Austin