Win an ASUS ROG G751 laptop!

If you weren't able to make it to our PAX East party, we're sorry we missed you! In addition to being an awesome time, we gave away an ASUS ROG G751 laptop to one of our attendees who used the hashtag #rogpcgparty during the event. Congratulations to winner Philip P. for nabbing that, but to everyone who wasn't able to attend, good news: you still have a chance to win a brand new laptop.

While we were at PAX East, we got eleven of the best and brightest game developers we could find to sign another ASUS ROG G751, and we're going to give it to one of you.

Here are the names you'll find on it:

To enter for a chance to win, head over to this link and fill out the form at the bottom of the page. This giveaway is for US residents ages 18 and older only, so apologies to our young readers from across the border—we'd offer this contest to as many people as possible if pesky laws didn't prohibit us from doing so. The giveaway is open now and will end on March 30th at 11:59 PDT. Good luck!