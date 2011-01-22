Win a free copy of ARES: Extinction Agenda

What's on your agenda? How about adding a little extinction between cleaning the bathroom and grocery shopping? All you need to do to win yourself some sweet-looking old-school sidescrolling action is click the link to reveal the secret passphrase, then email us your entry.

To enter to win one of four Steam codes, email contests@pcgamer.com with "Son of Robo-Zeus!" in the subject line. One entry per person, please. On Tuesday, January 25, we'll draw four winners and send the prizes by email. Good luck everybody!