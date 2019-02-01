Where to find Fortnite's golden balloons

This week's scavenger hunt challenge in Fortnite is to hunt down and pop 10 golden balloons scattered around the map. It's a simple challenge, but the hard part is hunting down their locations. We've mapped out every golden balloon for easy poppin'.

There are at least 10 balloons to be found, which is good because you need to pop 10 of them for the challenge. Balloons can be found at Dusty Divot, Paradise Palms, Fatal Fields, Frosty Flights, Lucky Landing, Haunted Hills, and more. Just head to their locations marked on the map and shoot them with a weapon of your choosing.

