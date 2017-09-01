What we expect from PAX West 2017

PAX West 2017 is underway today, and Evan and Steven are on the scene in Seattle to get hands-on time with new games, interview developers, and talk to the fans at one of the biggest gaming events of the year. But first, they met up to discuss what they'll be getting a look at this weekend, from exciting newcomers like Tiny Metal to the biggest game of the year so far, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds.

We'll be posting videos and articles from PAX all weekend, which you'll find on our YouTube channel and under our PAX West 2017 tag.