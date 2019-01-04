What Remains of Edith Finch will be free on the Epic Games Store next week

The Epic Games Store has revealed its next free game, in the form of Giant Sparrow's high-regarded What Remains of Edith Finch. The game will be available free from the store between January 10-25, and follows similar offers for Subnautica and Super Meat Boy (the latter is still available, in case you've yet to snap it up).

Andy loved What Remains of Edith Finch when it launched back in 2017. "Touching, sad, and brilliant; a story worth forgiving the limited interactivity to experience," he wrote in his 91% score review.

As with the previous two free games, once you've claimed it on the Epic Games Store it's free to keep forever, providing you grab it while the offer lasts.