What is happening to everyone in The Sims 4 StrangerVille?

Strange things are happening in The Sims 4. In a brief preview this morning, EA and Maxis premiered a new soon-to-be-available game pack for the ever-expanding Sims universe, called StrangerVille.

The best conspiracy theories are born in desert towns, and StrangerVille is no exception. No one knows why the townsfolk are getting sick, contorting their bodies into awkward positions, and uncontrollably laughing. Is it a virus? Aliens? Some other unseen paranormal force of nature? Some key features of this game pack include weird weather, conspiracy theorist townies, and tapping into your sims' military training to solve the mystery of what exactly is making all the citizens of this rural desert town go crazy.



That's all the information that has been revealed for now—no details on clothing items, build items, and other goodies that usually come with game packs, but expect to hear something within the coming days. StrangerVille will be available on February 26th, so keep an eye on The Sims 4 storefront for it to go live. In the meantime, there's a StrangerVille comic to keep you occupied. Part 1 is available now, with Part 2 releasing on February 22nd, and the remaining parts releasing after StrangerVille is available.