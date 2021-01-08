What you need to know about Gunfight Blueprints in Cold War

Looking for details on the new multiplayer mode, Gunfight Blueprints? Call of Duty: Cold War has been out for a while now and interest shows no signs of slowing down. As virtual soldiers rack up hundreds of hours continue in Treyarch's latest Call of Duty offering, it's taken the opportunity to drop in a few more game modes for players to enjoy.

Whether you've only just started playing Cold War, or you're already a veteran, chances are you'll be looking for the best Cold War class loadout around, but you'll also be keen to know more about the new mode. So, if that's you, read on below to find out everything you need to know about Gunfight Blueprints in Cold War.

What is Gunfight Blueprints in Cold War?

Gunfight Blueprints is one of the new multiplayer modes to come to Cold War. Added on January 8, Gunfight Blueprints lets duos take part in 2v2 Gunfight matches. The twist is that players will receive random loadouts and these will feature a number of Weapon Blueprints, potentially changing up the way you tackle your opponents.

Along with Gunfight Blueprints, Fireteam: Dirty Bomb Duos was also added, where ten teams of duos will fight to detonate the most dirty bombs before the end of the match. But if you prefer playing within a larger team, there's a new 24/7 playlist to check out too with two 6v6 maps, namely Raid and Crossroads Strike. This new playlist includes popular modes such as Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Hardpoint.

There's more to come on January 14 in the mid-season update and you can find the details in the official patch notes.