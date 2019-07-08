What did you play last week?

Andy Kelly replayed Heavy Rain now that it's come out on PC, and makes it sound like the least bad of Quantic Dream's games. That's not a strong recommendation, and after trying to play Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy earlier this year I think I'll skip this one. But there's still a part of me that's super tempted to try Detroit: Beyond Human. Maybe it'll be so bad it's good?

Tyler Wilde has been playing Amid Evil. Actually, a bunch of us have been playing this particular retro FPS. Now out of Early Access, it's grabbed several of the team members and we've been running around its fantasy maps throwing planets at giant knights and having a great time. Some of the bigger levels are easy to get lost in since there's no map, but it's a zippy enough game that doesn't really matter.

(Image credit: Little Cloud Games)

Like Chris Livingston, I saw Twister at an impressionable age and think that storm chasers are cool. (Plus I read Bruce Sterling's Heavy Weather around the same time.) So even though Storm Chasers the game seems a bit rough at the moment, what with the shonky car handling and the endless black void of mooing cows, the idea of driving way too close to tornadoes still sounds super fun.

Before heading off to Tennocon, Steven Messner was deep in EVE Online's surprise alien invasion. It's fascinating how this attack by NPCs was so poorly received among players who come to EVE for the player-driven sandbox side of it, even if from the outside it's hard to see it as anything other than a really cool idea.

(Image credit: Mythic)

As for me, I've been playing Warhammer Online: Age of Reckoning again. Though this 2008 MMO's official servers went offline six years ago, it's been brought back by fans as a private server. Their effort, called Return of Reckoning, has been in alpha for a while now but it's coming along. While not as popular as City of Heroes, Warhammer Online does still have a following today who miss its PVP, its public quests, and its war-torn world.

Enough about us. What about you? Grab anything exciting in the Steam sale? Have you tried out Totally Reliable Delivery Service's beta? Got a favorite version of autochess? Let us know!