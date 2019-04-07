What did you play last week?

Lauren Morton's been playing Outward with her partner. Given that it's the kind of unforgiving RPG where you're not supposed to defeat every random bandit you encounter, and her boyfriend is an attack-on-sight kind of guy, their adventures have been interesting. There's a lot of running away. I think I might play this one alone for fear of being That Guy.

Andy Kelly gave Assassin's Creed 3 another shot in its remastered form, but found that even with some improvements it remains his least favorite of the series. On the other hand, returning to Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis seems to have been much more rewarding.

Bo Moore played Calico, a game about cats that are cute. Obviously, all cats are cute except for those hairless ones who look like fucked bats. But in this game about magical girls running a cat cafe, the cats are outrageously cute. And you can ride one? Money down.

Of all the units in Totally Accurate Battle Simulator, it's the King who has intrigued Christopher Livingston the most. Not the viking landships, not the hobbits—the guy in the crown who says doopty-doo nonsense while swinging Excalibur. Watching these gifs , I see his point.

James Davenport finished Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, using a cheat to defeat the final boss, and sent half the internet into a tizzy. The idea that "robbing" yourself of a challenging experience is some kind of moral failing is a strange idea, wrapped up in "there's one true way to play games" nonsense. Bah.

I've been replaying Vampire: The Masquerade—Bloodlines for the third time. Some of the boss fights are rubbish (make sure to buy the flamethrower as soon as it's available, it helps), and so are some of the stealth bits, but I still love it. It's moody and gothic, and some of the sidequests are as detailed as the main ones. I just defended a cemetery with a zombie problem while the gun-toting caretaker grabbed a six-pack, then followed the crew of a ghost-hunting show through an abandoned hospital. Fingers crossed the sequel is lavished with as much love, and less jank.

Enough about us. What about you? What did you play last week? Has anyone else fallen for the charms of Totally Accurate Battle Simulator, or given No Man's Sky a go in VR? Is anyone out there playing Bloodlines for the first time? If so, don't play a Nosferatu or a Malkavian, that's my hot tip.