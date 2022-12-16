We're giving away bundles of some of our favourite games from GOG

Audio player loading…

We've been infected with festive cheer here at PC Gamer (that's what you get for buying cheap tinsel) and it looks like the only cure is a giveaway. With the help of GOG (which is currently in the middle of its big Winter Sale (opens in new tab), ending on January 2) we've put together a bundle featuring an eclectic mix of crackers, including our current big fave and three-time Top 100 (opens in new tab) winner, Disco Elysium. Is there anything more Christmasy than a forgetful alcoholic detective trying to solve a brutal murder? Definitely not.

If that sounds too grisly for you, maybe you'd prefer some sedate exploration in a ginormous galaxy, in which case you might enjoy No Man's Sky. Or maybe flexing your psychic muscles is more your speed, which you can do to your heart's content in Psychonauts 2.

We've got five of these bundles to give away, and here's everything you'll get:

Disco Elysium

Two Point Hospital

Psychonauts 2

Prodeus

Tunic

No Man's Sky

Endling - Extinction is Forever

To enter the giveaway, here's what you need to do:

Sign in (opens in new tab) to the PC Gamer forums or create a forum account (opens in new tab) .

to the PC Gamer forums or create a forum account . Comment on this thread (opens in new tab) (without quoting the original post) and tell us which of these games you'd be most excited to win and why.

(without quoting the original post) and tell us which of these games you'd be most excited to win and why. Select an entry option in our giveaway widget (opens in new tab) linked here to confirm your entry. Please also leave your PC Gamer forums username.

Full terms and conditions can be found on the forum page, and winners will be picked on or around January 16. Good luck!