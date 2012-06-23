Weekend Game Deals - Summer is here!

Gather 'round, discount hounds: I've tales of summer sales for ye. Steam has augmented Deus Ex prices by 75% , Amazon has kicked 75% off Super Street Fighter IV: AE , GamersGate's Total War sale has come back for the wounded soldiers who missed last week's Steam sale, and GOG has initiated 17 days of head-to-head dealmatches . See all of this week's sales inside! (I promise to use fewer awful analogies.)
STEAM
As you know , Deus Ex games are all 75% off this weekend. There are a few smaller discounts as well, but that's the big one for this weekend. Oh, except 80% off Bejeweled 3, if you want a game with an exceptional number of 'e's in the title.
- 75% off Deus Ex: Human Revolution - $7.49
- 75% off Deus Ex: Invisible War - $2.49
- 75% off Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition - $2.49
- 75% off Deus Ex: Human Revolution – The Missing Link - $3.74
- 75% off Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Explosive Mission Pack - $0.74
- 75% off Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Tactical Enhancement Pack - $0.49
- 80% off Bejeweled 3 - $3.99
AMAZON
[US Only] Much remains the same at Amazon, though it's now selling Super Street Fighter IV: Arcade Edition at 75% off, and both Mass Effect and Mass Effect 2 for $5 each.
- 75% off Super Street Fighter IV: Arcade Edition - $9.99
- 75% off Mass Effect - $4.99
- 75% off Mass Effect 2 - $4.99
- 27% off Sid Meier's Civilization V - $21.98
- 50% off PAYDAY The Heist - $9.99
- 26% off Saints Row: The Third - $36.91
- 71% off Trine - $5.83
- 27% off Borderlands - $22.04
- 27% off Metro 2033 - $14.65
- 25% off Medal of Honor - $15.05
- 50% off Mount & Blade: Warband - $9.95
- 26% off Dungeon Siege 3 - $14.73
- 50% off Tropico 4 - $19.99
- 25% off Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3 - $14.90
ORIGIN
Origin is holding a "pre-order one, get one half off" sale. Origin's deals page lists the pre-orders available and their resulting discounts. Some of them are silly, like 50% off SimCity 4, which is constantly discounted everywhere else. Pre-ordering Dead Space 3 can get you 50% off Mass Effect 3 or Battlefield 3, which isn't bad...but you have to pre-order Dead Space 3. I prefer to avoid potential early adopter remorse.
GAMERSGATE
GamersGate is selling Total War stuff at 75% off or more , including the complete collection for $24.90.
- 80% off Total War Complete Collection - $24.90
- 75% off Total War: SHOGUN 2 - $7.49
- 75% off Rome: Total War Complete - $3.74
- 75% off Napoleon: Total War Imperial Edition - $4.99
- 75% off Amnesia: The Dark Descent - $4.95
GAMESTOP
GameStop only has a few new sales, most notably Aliens vs. Predator , Saints Row: The Third , and L.A. Noire . GamersGate beats its Shogun 2 sale, and the rest are carried over from last week.
- 66% off Total War: SHOGUN 2 - $10.19 (GamersGate beats it )
- 50% off Aliens vs. Predator - $7.49
- 66% off Saints Row: The Third - $16.99
- 75% off L.A. Noire: The Complete Edition - $7.49
- 75% off Far Cry - $2.49
- 75% off Far Cry Bundle - $4.99
- 50% off PAYDAY The Heist - $9.99
- 75% off Assassin's Creed - $4.99
- 50% off Assassin's Creed 2 - $9.99
- 50% off Assassin's Creed Brotherhood - $14.99
- 60% off Assassin's Creed Complete Pack - $51.98
- 78% off 2K Ultimate Bundle - $69.99
GOG
I can't list GOG's sales at the moment, because it's time for... BATTLE OF THE GAMES ! Every day two games will be discounted -- one at 40% off and one at 60% off -- with the bigger discount going to the game with the most votes recorded the previous day. Go get your interactive marketing on, just be sure to vote for the games I want. (Please deactivate your neural firewall for a moment so I can upload my preferences.)
GAMEFLY
GameFly is rather barren this week -- the only deal I spotted was the 50% off Payday: The Heist sale that's being offered everywhere.
Let us know in the comments if you find any deals we missed!