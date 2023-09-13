We thought AMD's RX 7000-series was complete, but now the RX 7600 XT has broken cover

With the release of the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT, we speculated that the RDNA 3 product stack was complete. In fact there are still some gaps, notably at the low end where it's possible we'll see something like an RX 7500 or RX 7400. But there's another position that could be filled, above the $269 RX 7600 and below the $449 RX 7700 XT. Enter the RX 7600 XT.

Twitter sleuth @harukaze5719 spotted an entry on the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) website, as they did about two months before the launch of the RX 7700 XT and RX 7800 XT.

The cards in question are listed by TUL corporation, the makers of Powercolor cards. The two variants are the RX 7600 XT 12G and RX 7600 XT 10G. Interestingly, the listings reveal RX 6750 Golden Rabbit Editions, which are sure to be China-specific models.

The memory configuration of these two cards opens up lines of speculation. We have three possible options, and maybe a fourth. Firstly, an RX 7600 XT 10G or 12G is highly unlikely to be based on the RX 7600's 128-bit Navi 33 GPU as this would mean it's using a slower bus. Additionally, the RX 7600 already uses the full Navi 33 GPU, so faster SKUs based on that chip can pretty much be ruled out.

The second option is that the RX 7600 XT uses a heavily cut down Navi 32 GPU as found in the RX 7700 XT and RX 7800 XT. The RX 7600 XT could support 12G of memory with one disabled memory controller die — the same as the RX 7700 XT, but 10G support looks unlikely.

The third option is we're looking at a new GPU. And whatever spec that option takes falls into the realm of pure speculation. How about this for a final thought: are they a type of rebranded RX 6750 or RX 6800?

As an unashamed GPU nerd, I'm looking forward to seeing just what form these RX 7600 XTs take. If we are looking at a new GPU, what could AMD call it? Navi 32.5? I guess we'll just have to wait and see.